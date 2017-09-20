The Most Beautiful Girl In The World.......

Jennifer

This is my 9th year on NV, I thought I'd make it to 10 :(

The Memoryvine was created because I had to have a place to turn after I lost my daughter in 2009. Today she would be 39 and I always tell her Happy Birthday, and how much I miss her bear hugs and laughter. I've lost a lot since then, including my mind, but I've learned crazy is okay......just keep saying it over and over till you convince yourself.

Thank you members who had so much to share, I'm sure your stories have touched the heart of others as they have mine.

Heaven Watch on YouTube

Happy Birthday Jennifer, I will miss our spot here, but will always be grateful for the friends here who have empathy enough to hear someones pain. I love you light of my life ♥

I will miss all my friends and enemies, you won't be forgotten in the book of my life.

Thanks everyone for tolerating me and being my friend, NV family. We'll bump into each other again somewhere, I hope :)