Dare To Hope

About Say it, forget it......Write it, regret it. Articles: 19 Seeds: 18 Comments: 6815 Since: Jun 2008

58rose

Current Status: Published (4)
By Dare To Hope
Thu Sep 7, 2017 11:51 AM
Al (58rose) and Rosie

It has been one year today that we lost our friend Al.  He will forever be in my heart and I miss him.

