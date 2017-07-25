The giant crack that's been racing across Antarctica Larsen C ice shelf finally met its breaking point between July 10 and 12. The result was an iceberg the size of Delaware and weighing a trillion metric tons. But that's not the end of the story. In fact, it could be the beginning of a more important, more dangerous story.
Even more ice is about to break off of Antarctica — and it's what scientists feared most
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 9:33 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment