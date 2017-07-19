Newsvine

Dare To Hope

About "Say it...forget it, write it....regret it" Articles: 47 Seeds: 126 Comments: 6620 Since: Jun 2008

Iran's president threatens response to new U.S. sanctions

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Dare To Hope View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 11:28 AM
Discuss:

His comments came a day after the U.S. and Iran traded tit-for-tat sanctions over the Islamic republic's ballistic missile program. The State Department slapped sanctions on 18 individuals and entities in Iran, hours after the White House admitted Tehran was sticking to the 2015 agreement.

Iran hit back with its own sanctions against "American people and entities that have acted against the Iranian people and other Muslim peoples of the region." Rouhani on Wednesday accused Washington of "duplicity".

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor