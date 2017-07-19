Iran's president threatens response to new U.S. sanctions

His comments came a day after the U.S. and Iran traded tit-for-tat sanctions over the Islamic republic's ballistic missile program. The State Department slapped sanctions on 18 individuals and entities in Iran, hours after the White House admitted Tehran was sticking to the 2015 agreement.

Iran hit back with its own sanctions against "American people and entities that have acted against the Iranian people and other Muslim peoples of the region." Rouhani on Wednesday accused Washington of "duplicity".