Newsvine

Dare To Hope

About "Say it...forget it, write it....regret it" Articles: 47 Seeds: 124 Comments: 6575 Since: Jun 2008

Ivanka sits in for Trump at G20

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Dare To Hope View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 10:30 AM
Discuss:

For a moment at the G20 summit on Saturday the United States was represented by another Trump, when the president's daughter Ivanka took a seat at the table of world leaders. 

The 35-year-old former fashion model sat around the table with Xi Jinping, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Angela Merkel and Theresa May, diplomats and the White House confirmed.

The incident fuelled long-standing allegations of nepotism against the US leader, who has put family members in top White House positions

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor