For a moment at the G20 summit on Saturday the United States was represented by another Trump, when the president's daughter Ivanka took a seat at the table of world leaders.
The 35-year-old former fashion model sat around the table with Xi Jinping, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Angela Merkel and Theresa May, diplomats and the White House confirmed.
The incident fuelled long-standing allegations of nepotism against the US leader, who has put family members in top White House positions
Ivanka sits in for Trump at G20
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 10:30 AM
