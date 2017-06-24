Newsvine

Dare To Hope

Professor: Otto Warmbier got 'what he deserved'

People from all over the country are calling for a University of Delaware adjunct professor to be fired after she wrote on Facebook that Otto Warmbier "got exactly what he deserved" after being taken into custody by North Korea, falling into a coma and dying.

On her personal Facebook page, Kathy Dettwyler, an anthropology professor, wrote Tuesday that Warmbier was "typical of a mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueless males who come into my classes."

She needs a little trip to North Korea for a little taste of the horror this guy went through.  Fire her tasteless ass.

