In the Blink of an Eye......(Graphic photo)

Me at the ER

I've hesitated for years to post this article, but find that people either forget or have no idea how quickly things can happen to them.

This happened years ago but the scars and fear remain. When I see someone put their face in a dog's face I literally get sick. I knew the dog that attacked me, so I can only imagine what he would have done if I didn't. Rico was a 120 lb. American Akita and belonged to a friend of mine. He was always on guard but seemed to ignore me most of the time, maybe because I always brought treats for him because he was an intimidating dog.

My friend called and needed a couch removed and another one was going in and he needed a truck, so I hopped in the truck and headed that way. I realized about half way there that I didn't bring Rico a treat, so I stopped and bought a box of Gainsburgers. As always he was standing guard when I got there, so I hopped out of the truck, grabbed a Gburger for him and he gobbled it down in seconds, so I started to turn to the truck to get another one but I never made it. I didn't know what happened because I was knocked out on my feet, I just remember not being able to see and I didn't know where Rico was so I didn't move. As my sight returned my friend came around the house looking for me and I saw him just turn pale, he ran for the house and came back with keys and a towel and put me in the car. I couldn't look in the mirror so I asked him how bad it was and he kept saying "not too bad", but I knew from the look on his face that he was telling a lie to keep us both calm. The nurse at the ER desk looked like she was going to pass out so I know by now.....it's bad.

The Plastic Surgeon (who turned out not to be) that came in asked me if I wanted to see my face because my daughter and mother were on their way and I wanted to see what they were going to see before they did. So I looked in the mirror at someone I didn't quite recognize and prepared for what was coming next. He told me one of the longest fangs hit me right between the eyes and the bottom fang went up my nostril and he tore my nose off. 1 year and 4 surgeries later I had a nose, not perfect or even, but better than it was. They think he was going for my throat but I had already started turning so he got me where he landed.

Yes, that is me in the photo years and years ago and I look nothing like that now....you know how age gets you, lol. I know we all love our critters like they are children....but they're not, they can snap without you ever knowing why.

To my friend....I hope you're doing well and recovering. Let that be a warning on being cautious around animals you don't know, and some you do. One second is all it takes, one second.

People......keep your face out of the face of dogs you don't know, or ones that are known dangerous breeds.