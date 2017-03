Those of you who remember that my house is a sanctuary for all the strays might remember my possum. He still runs away if he gets scared, but as long as I stand still, he's fine. He loves the stray cats food and comes every night to eat. Well, the possum invited 2 of his friends with him for dinner. Very entertaining guests.

He's much nicer than he looks, lol.

There are 2 raccoons swiping the food bowl from each other.

They're cute, and fun to watch, but they can't come in!!!!!!

I'm in the process of moving and I don't know how to tell them where their food and beds will be, lol.