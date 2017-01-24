Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipelines

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that construction would move forward on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, both of which had stalled under the Obama administration. The decision was a blow to environmental activists and supporters of tribal sovereignty, but was touted by the White House as a great boost to the American economy. As for who could benefit from the completion of both pipelines, the potential winners are many and varied. Here’s what diverse constituencies stand to gain -- or lose -- once the projects go forward.