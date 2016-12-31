I raise my glass to those of us who have made it through another year, a very hard year. To those special loved ones and friends we have lost. And hope for a better time ahead.

I have popped the cork, am enjoying a very good smoke, and saying screw next year :) Do they all seem the same or is it just me? I never make NY Resolutions, what's the point, if you want something you want it and at my age I might not get another chance.

Loss does not get easier, you become numb. You sometimes never convey your true feelings for many reasons. So many leave this world never knowing how someone really feels about them or tells someone how they feel about the other. If you haven't done that yet, it would be a great way to start off the new year, you'll be amazed what you find out about yourself.

Seriously, say what you need to say while you can, you may not have another chance, and it's a painful place to be.

58rose, how I miss you and your critters.

Rottlady, I miss those beautiful sunsets.

Etva, we had the best times.

Where is Maddad?

Vlad's, I know we'll see you again.

Deepwater Don, I wish you smooth sailing.

There are so many special people here I know can't name you all, but please know you are a big part of my life and I'm grateful for you, whether we agree or not on things that don't really matter in the end. trump is the only thing I've taken seriously since 2013, and that's over now.

Please have a SAFE and Happy New Year!!! And SAY WHAT YOU NEED TO SAY!!!!!