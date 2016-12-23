Newsvine

Dare To Hope

About Articles: 39 Seeds: 113 Comments: 5977 Since: Jun 2008

Donald Trump Fires Back at 'So-Called A-List Celebrities' Snubbing the Inauguration

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Dare To Hope View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:59 AM
Discuss:

A slew of stars have turned down invites to attend and perform at Donald Trump's inauguration, but the president-elect says he doesn't want them there anyway.

In a childishly-toned tweet Thursday night, Trump proclaimed: "The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!"

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor