A slew of stars have turned down invites to attend and perform at Donald Trump's inauguration, but the president-elect says he doesn't want them there anyway.
In a childishly-toned tweet Thursday night, Trump proclaimed: "The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!"
Donald Trump Fires Back at 'So-Called A-List Celebrities' Snubbing the Inauguration
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:59 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment