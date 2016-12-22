A Virginia winery owned by President-elect Donald Trump's son is seeking more foreign workers, according to a new report.
The Department of Labor petitioned for the winery, called Trump Vineyard Estates, to bring in six foreign workers using the federal government's temporary work visa program known as H-2, BuzzFeed reported on Wednesday.
Trump's son Eric owns the Virginia vineyard.
Trump vineyard asks to have more foreign workers: report
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:41 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment