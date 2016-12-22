Newsvine

Dare To Hope

About Articles: 39 Seeds: 113 Comments: 5979 Since: Jun 2008

Trump vineyard asks to have more foreign workers: report

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Dare To Hope View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:41 PM
Discuss:

A Virginia winery owned by President-elect Donald Trump's son is seeking more foreign workers, according to a new report.

The Department of Labor petitioned for the winery, called Trump Vineyard Estates, to bring in six foreign workers using the federal government's temporary work visa program known as H-2, BuzzFeed reported on Wednesday.

Trump's son Eric owns the Virginia vineyard.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor