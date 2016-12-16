Trump promises Syria 'safe zones', Obama says no easy fix

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Friday his administration would build "safe zones" to try to help civilians trapped in Syria's bloody conflict, an idea that President Barack Obama said would be too hard to enforce.

Trump and Obama spoke separately of the conflict after efforts to evacuate civilians from the city of Aleppo ground to a halt on Friday after weeks of bombardments by the Syrian army.

"We're going to try and patch that up and we're going to try and help people," said Republican Trump, who takes over from Obama on Jan. 20.