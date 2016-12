I don't Twitter, never have never will. I'm not interested in what trump has to tweet about while not doing his part to learn the job he's caused so much trouble over.

Twitter's ratings must have dropped, or they've gone right wing all the way by re-instating Richard Spencer and putting up with trumps incessant whining. They are two of a kind, well, maybe Spencer and Pence are more alike?

This guy could give the David Duke a run for his money