Trump, Mocking Claim That Russia Hacked Election, at Odds with G.O.P.

An extraordinary breach has emerged between President-elect Donald J. Trump and the national security establishment, with Mr. Trump mocking American intelligence assessments that Russia interfered in the election on his behalf, and top Republicans vowing investigations into Kremlin activities.

Mr. Trump in effect declared war on the intelligence agencies in a statement issued by his transition team on Friday evening. “These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction,” Mr. Trump’s team said.

Though Mr. Trump has wasted no time in antagonizing the agencies, to carry out priorities like combating terrorism he will have to rely on them for the sort of espionage activities and analysis that they spend more than $70 billion a year to perform.