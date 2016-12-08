Poll: Majority of Americans unhappy with Trump's transition

Donald Trump may be speeding through his administration appointments — as of Wednesday he’s more than halfway through announcing his Cabinet picks — but the majority of Americans disapprove of how he’s handling his transition.

According to a survey released Thursday by Pew Research, just 41% of Americans approve of the job the president-elect has done making clear his “policies and plans.” That number is significantly lower than past presidents.

President Obama had the highest transition approval going into his presidency in December 2008, at 72%. Former president Bill Clinton had 62% in January 1993 and George W. Bush had 50% in January 2001, according to Pew.