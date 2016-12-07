Newsvine

Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion bill heads to governor's desk

An Ohio bill that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected is headed to the governor's desk.

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled state House voted to approve the so-called "heartbeat bill" Tuesday night after it passed in the Senate earlier in the day, clearing the way for what would be one of the nation's most stringent abortion restrictions.

The legislation would prohibit most abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy after the first detectable heartbeat.

