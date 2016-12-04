Snow in Hawaii.......

Yes, it's snowing in Hawaii, but don't rush to cancel your vacation if you're looking to escape colder weather. This snow is falling over the peaks of the Big Island of Hawaii, including Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Big Island's volcanic peaks of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa from Sunday morning through late Sunday night.

The watch says that an additional 6 to 12 inches of snow are possible above 8,000 feet through Sunday night, accompanied by south winds from 10 to 20 mph, leading to blowing and drifting snow.