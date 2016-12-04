Alicia Keys, Sia, Annie Lennox Sign Letter Supporting Pipeline Protesters

A letter initiated by British singer/songwriter Kate Nash and signed by more than 100 musicians was sent to President Obama Saturday in support of the Dakota Pipeline protesters and the call to end its construction.

In addition to Nash, among those who signed it were Alicia Keys, Annie Lennox, Sia, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Nick Mason of Pink Floyd and Moby.

The proposed pipeline has drawn criticism, particularly from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, who maintain that the project would destroy sites that are sacred to the tribe.