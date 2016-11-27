Where Are The Documents.........

I usually don't write political articles, but it's time for some answers.

After all the grief the Republicans gave President Obama over his Birth Certificate, it's time for trump and bimbo to show us the documents.

We need to see the bimbo's papers showing she is a legal alien (from this world).

We need to see trump's Birth Certificate, and tax returns he said he would produce.

This has been the craziest, most destructive election I've ever seen, and before trump is sworn in, he needs to cough up what every other president elect has to cough up. He has created an atmosphere of hate and overt racism setting this country back to where we don't want to go. Everything good that has been gained over the years will be undone under his administration. We already know that women's rights will become non-existent, minorities have already seen the rise of hate crimes, the elderly will lose their security when he takes over Social Security and makes it a voucher system, children will be hungry because he wants to take away lunch vouchers. What kind of man even thinks this way?

I can't bear the thought of him in office, treasonous trump and his followers (suckers) should be ashamed to show the world that we have let scum run for president showing a dysfunctional government.

The Republican's can squirm while we call for the documents that need to be seen, NOW, and see how they like it.

That's my rant for the day, feel free to rant along with me or against me :)