Newsvine

Dare To Hope

About Articles: 39 Seeds: 113 Comments: 5979 Since: Jun 2008

As Trump Rises, So Do Some Hands Waving Confederate Battle Flags

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Dare To Hope View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Fri Nov 18, 2016 2:09 PM
Discuss:

For a brief moment, after a white supremacist carried out a massacre of black churchgoers in Charleston, S.C., it seemed as though the Confederate battle flag, that most divisive of symbols, might soon be on its way out of the American political arena.

But now that explosive and complicated vestige of the Old South is back, in a new — and, to some Americans, newly disturbing — context. During President-elect Donald J. Trump’s campaign, followers drawn to his rallies occasionally displayed the flag and other Confederate iconography. Since the election, his supporters and others have displayed the flag as a kind of rejoinder to anti-Trump protesters in places such as Durango, Colo.; St. Petersburg, Fla.; Hampton, Va.; Fort Worth; and Traverse City, Mich.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor