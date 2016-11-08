I've Waited For 10 Years For This Photo......

The male Scarlett Tanager usually appears at the bird bath several times in summer,
but I have never seen the female, until now.
It doesn't seem possible that she could be so different from him, but I looked her up, and it's her :)
The male Scarlett Tanager usually appears at the bird bath several times in summer,
but I have never seen the female, until now.
It doesn't seem possible that she could be so different from him, but I looked her up, and it's her :)
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.