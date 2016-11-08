Newsvine

I've Waited For 10 Years For This Photo......

By Dare To Hope
Tue Nov 8, 2016 1:12 AM
The male Scarlett Tanager usually appears at the bird bath several times in summer,

Male Scarlet Tanager

but I have never seen the female, until now.

Female Scarlet Tanager

It doesn't seem possible that she could be so different from him, but I looked her up, and it's her :)

 

