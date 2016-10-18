Rest In Peace My Friend, 58rose

Al (l58rose) & Rosie

Al will always be in my heart, along with his precious family. We become such good friends with our fellow viners that we feel like family, care like family, and hurt like family. I will miss his wit, stories, photo's, and friendship. We've all had so many laughs with him, the snow war, the tank, the lantern on his head, Sue the black squirrel, the leaning tree, just a lot of fun back on the old vine when we could keep up with everyone. I was honored to get to know some of his family, he and Pam raised 2 good men. My heart goes out to Pam, I'm glad she has good family around her, I'm so sorry for their loss. He could always make me laugh no matter how down I was, he was just a special man. In the end, all he wanted was to be with Rosie, I'd like to think that's where he is.

My friend TBN, you will be forever missed,

(((((58rose♥))))

tln