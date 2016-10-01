It Was Just One Of Those Days......

Have you ever had an epiphany where a lot of things have gone on but for some reason, just all at once, it hits you and you can't stop laughing?

Some of you may remember the last stray cat that came to my house (Kit Kat), yes she's still here :)

She's still here

I had her spayed, got her shots, but she can't come inside because I have other cats, and she tends to not like them. When I leave the front door open with just the storm door locked, they play peek-a-boo through the glass, lol. I can't tell you how funny it is to watch them. Sweet P will sit on the inside, Kit Kat will sit on the outside, and each one is diving into the glass trying to get the other. Sweet P gets on the top of the front door when it's open, so he can look straight down through the glass and see her. All the while she's sitting on the outside looking up and meowing. He'll jump down and duck below the glass and at the same time she's just on the other side doing the same thing. Then they both jump at the same time and scare each other to death. They literally duck and peek over the edge trying to not let the other one see it. She's turned out to be a sweety, with a lot of patience on my part.

That's not the end of the story.

Shortly after Kit Kat got over her surgery, I turned her loose, she hasn't left my porch, lol. Apparently she's going around the neighbor hood gathering the poorly treated and hungry strays and then brings them to my house. I went out one night several weeks ago, and there, eating kit Kat's food, was a pretty black cat (wouldn't let me get near it). Then a few weeks ago I went outside and a possum was sitting on the table eating the cat food. Well, he took off as soon as I got out there. I don't mind it being here as long as there's no trouble, so I leave extra food on the front steps for the cat.

Still not the end of the story.

I don't smoke in the house is why I'm always going outside :) Anyway, I went out that night and there was a big white cat sitting on the sidewalk, so I had to get a bigger food container. The white one is even more thin and cautious than the black one.

Well, tonight was the culmination of all their antics......I went out to smoke and when I turned the light on, guess who was in an extra cat bed? The possum, LMAO!!! I just backed back in and watched it till got down and had some water and down the steps he went. I got photo's, it was dark and I was shooting through windows. Here's Mr. Possum in the cat's bed :)

Mr. Possum

This bed's so warm and cozy, lol.

With a little luck there won't be any possum babies!!!!!

And just as an extra, here's a little buck in the field next to me.

Taken at dusk, best I could get.

He was almost to the birdbath and a car stopped and scared him into the woods :(