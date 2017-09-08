Newsvine

Dare To Hope

Any Evacuees Who Need Shelter........

By Dare To Hope
Fri Sep 8, 2017 2:17 PM
If my friends can make it as far as TN and need shelter, contact me.  We're already out of gas and hotel/motels are full, but we can squeeze in :)

 

STAY SAFE!!!!!!!!!!!!!

