Debbie Reynolds' Last Words: 'I Want to Be with Carrie,' Son Says

Debbie Reynolds, who died at the age of 84 on Wednesday, was only thinking about daughter Carrie Fisher in her final moments.

The Singin’ in the Rain icon told her son, Todd Fisher, hours before her stroke: “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie,” according to TMZ.

Todd also spoke to Variety, saying “She wanted to be with Carrie.”

Reynolds was at her and Fisher’s Beverly Hills property when she had to be rushed to the hospital for a possible stroke on Wednesday afternoon, PEOPLE confirmed.